China's Xi says early ceasefire in Gaza key to easing regional tensions, Xinhua reports

China's President Xi Jinping said at the BRICS summit that an early ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza are key to easing regional tensions, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday (Oct 23).



Xi made the remarks when meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in Russia, the report said.



The comments were made at a time when nations around the world are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushing for a halt to fighting in Gaza and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon on Wednesday.