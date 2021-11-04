China's Xi warns on protectionism, calls for unimpeded vaccine trade

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday (Nov 4) for the smooth global trade in vaccines and other medical supplies, saying that unilateralism and protectionism are rising across the world and globalisation is facing headwinds.

Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi touted China's contributions to the global fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to open up its economy, even as it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to virus control that has put strict limits on travel into and out of the country.

China is on high alert at its international ports of entry to reduce the risk of COVID-19 cases entering from abroad, and it has stepped up restrictions within the country amid a growing outbreak less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.