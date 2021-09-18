China's Xiamen city tells residents to stay home as COVID-19 infection spreads

BEIJING: A city in south-east China hit by COVID-19 told residents on Saturday (Sep 18) to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country's latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season.

The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances.

The measures - short of a full lockdown - came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China.

Xiamen, a scenic city of 5 million, is one of four cities in the Fujian province - China's latest coronavirus hotspot - that have reported cases in recent days.