Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Xi'an marks first week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases persist
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's Xi'an marks first week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases persist

China's Xi'an marks first week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases persist
People practise social distancing as they line up at a nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing following the COVID-19 outbreak in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Dec 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/cnsphoto)
China's Xi'an marks first week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases persist
People line up in the rain at a nucleic acid testing site following cases of COVID-19 in Dongxing, a border city with Vietnam, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, Dec 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/cnsphoto)
29 Dec 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xi'an entered its seventh day on Wednesday (Dec 29), with many unable to leave their homes and virtually dependent on deliveries of necessities as new COVID-19 infections persisted.

Xi'an reported 151 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, or nearly all of the 152 cases nationwide, bringing the total number of local Xi'an cases to nearly 1,000 during the Dec 9 to 28 period. No cases of the Omicron variant have been announced in the city.

While the Xi'an outbreak is small compared with outbreaks in many other places around the world, officials imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving the city from Dec 23, in line with Beijing's drive to immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.

Since Monday, the Xi'an government has stopped granting permission to people seeking to leave their homes to buy essentials, as epidemic containment measures rose a notch.

It said in-person shopping could be resumed for people in less risky areas once mass testing returned negative results, but it did not say exactly when stay-at-home order would be lifted.

That stirred complaints on social media from some residents about about the uncertain access of fresh produce.

Several district-level governments in Xi'an have started arranging grocery deliveries to residents, the city government said.

Authorities also started a new round of city-wide testing on Wednesday.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in mainland China for Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Mainland China had 101,683 confirmed symptomatic cases as of Tuesday, including both domestic cases and infections brought in from abroad.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China COVID-19 Xi'an

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us