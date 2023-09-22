Chinese activist asks Taiwan not to deport him

TAIPEI: A Chinese activist pleaded for authorities not to deport him after he landed at Taiwan's international airport Friday (Sep 22), and requested asylum from the United States and Canada.

Self-ruled Taiwan has restrictions on travellers from China, which claims the island as its territory.

Activist Chen Siming wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had fled China three months ago because the methods used by authorities "to maintain stability are becoming more brutal".

"To hide from China's political persecution, I have arrived in Taiwan," he said in a video he posted at 7.15am, adding that he was in the transit area of Taoyuan International Airport.

"I hope to seek asylum in the United States or Canada. I request for friends to appeal to Taiwan's government to please not send me back to China."