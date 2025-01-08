Thai police say Chinese actor was trafficked to Myanmar to work in a scam operation

BANGKOK: A Chinese actor who disappeared after travelling to Thailand and was found near the border of Myanmar in an area where online scam networks operate was a victim of human trafficking, Thai police said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Chinese state-owned newspaper The Global Times reported Monday that the family of Wang Xing requested help from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand after the actor went missing at the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Authorities found Wang on Tuesday in Myanmar and brought him to Thailand for questioning, Thai police said. Photos and videos showed Wang sitting with the police in the Thai border town of Mae Sot with his head shaved.

Wang told the police that he was lured by a promise of a job casting by a major Thai entertainment company, but instead was taken across the border into Myanmar, where police believe he was put to work in a call scam operation targeting Chinese people, said Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot.

The area is known as a haven for criminal syndicates who have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in online scams including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes. Many of the victims are trapped in virtual slavery. There also are allegations of drug trafficking.