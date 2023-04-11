Chinese aircraft, ships remain around Taiwan after drills end

TAIPEI: Chinese warplanes and navy ships were still in the waters around Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 11) after the end of three days of war games, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen criticised Beijing for its "irresponsible" behaviour.

China began the exercises on Saturday after Tsai returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which warned the US not to allow Tsai to visit or meet McCarthy, has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under Beijing's control. Taiwan's government strongly disputes China's claims.

Although China said on Monday night the drills had ended, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had spotted nine Chinese ships and 26 aircraft, including J-16 and Su-30 fighters, carrying out combat readiness patrols around the island late Tuesday morning.

Taiwan's air force, navy and shore-based missile crews are closely monitoring and responding, it added.