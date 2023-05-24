New Chinese ambassador to US acknowledges 'serious difficulties' in relations

NEW YORK: China's new ambassador to Washington Xie Feng said on Tuesday (May 23) that he will seek to enhance China-US cooperation, but that relations face serious challenges.

"I have come here to safeguard China's interest. This is my sacred responsibility," Xie told reporters after landing at New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport.

"I'm also the envoy of Chinese people, so I've come here to enhance China-US exchanges and cooperation," said Xie, who has garnered a reputation for blunt rebukes of US actions as ties between the strategic rivals have deteriorated over issues ranging from Taiwan to trade.

Xie, 59, most recently served as a vice foreign minister charged with overseeing policy toward the US.

The two countries' relations face "serious difficulties and challenges", Xie said.

"We hope that the United States will work together with China to increase dialogue, to manage differences, and also to expand our cooperation so that our relationship will be back to the right track," he added in his brief remarks before departing the airport and boarding a van. Chinese officials said he would be driven to Washington.