Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Chinese authorities destroy 3,000 tonnes of fake goods worth US$69 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chinese authorities destroy 3,000 tonnes of fake goods worth US$69 million

Chinese authorities destroy 3,000 tonnes of fake goods worth US$69 million
FILE PHOTO: Counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags on display at the Beijing administration for industry and commerce in Beijing. (Photo: AFP/TEH ENG KOON)
10 Nov 2022 04:43PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 04:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities on Thursday (Nov 10) destroyed a giant haul of counterfeit products purporting to be from brands such as Nike and Louis Vuitton at an event held across 17 provinces and cities, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In all, 3,000 tonnes of counterfeit products valued at 500 million yuan (US$69 million) were burnt, dismantled or thrown into landfill, CCTV said.

Items in the haul included bottled alcohol sporting brands from Treasury Wine Estates and high-end baijiu producer Kweichow Moutai, state media reported.

A statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation, which did not name any brands, quoted Sichuan official Yang Xingping as saying the government has prioritised cracking down on infringement, and was "forcefully rectifying illegal and chaotic phenomena through an iron fist".

The "destruction operation" was part of the 2022 China Fair Competition Policy Publicity Week.

Such public displays are not uncommon in the country, where counterfeit production remains a large industry in spite of attempts to eradicate it.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has estimated global trade in counterfeit products was as much as US$464 billion in 2019 and said a boom in e-commerce in 2020-21 led to massive growth in the supply of such goods.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

China counterfeit

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.