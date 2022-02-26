Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases: Report

BEIJING: Several Chinese public banks are limiting financing to purchase raw materials from Russia for fear of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg news agency reported on Saturday (Feb 26).

China and Russia have strengthened their ties considerably since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and subsequent Western sanctions.

To power its growth, the Asian giant has also increased its purchases of Russian commodities, with about 30 per cent of Russian oil and gas now sold to China.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least two of China's largest state-owned banks, ICBC and Bank of China, are restricting funding for the purchase of Russian commodities, Bloomberg said.

The decision was taken for fear that allowing funding could be perceived as support for Moscow's invasion and risk sanctions from the United States and its allies, the US news agency said, citing unidentified sources.

Bloomberg said the move may only be temporary.

ICBC is the world's largest bank by assets, while Bank of China is the country's largest commercial bank for currency trading.

US sanctions could potentially deprive them of access to the dollar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday sparked a wave of international sanctions against Moscow, mainly from Western countries.