Chinese border cities limit rail imports amid COVID-19 outbreak in the north

BEIJING: A few Chinese border cities are halting some non-container commodity imports by rail to reduce the risk of COVID-19 clusters caused by the virus brought in from other countries amid a resurgence of infections in northern areas of China.

China's efforts to keep the virus out face increasing pressure as infections grow globally with the new threat of the Omicron variant, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said on Tuesday (Nov 30).

The city of Manzhouli in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, a small border town near Russia, said from Wednesday it would suspend taking some non-containerised rail cargo arriving from abroad that requires manual loading and unloading, including coal and fertiliser.

The measure comes as Inner Mongolia reported a total of 41 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday and Monday. More than half of the cases were found in Manzhouli.