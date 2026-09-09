From beauty salons to restaurants: Chinese businesses expand across Malaysia, putting pressure on local firms

CALLS FOR A MORE LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

The same competitive pressure is emerging in Malaysia's automotive servicing industry.



Chinese automotive service chain Tuhu Car Care has grown to more than 13 outlets in Malaysia since entering the market three years ago.



Its app allows motorists to compare prices and book services online, while the company can tap its extensive supply chain in China to offer competitive prices.



Its expansion has left Malaysian operators looking for ways to respond.



“What Tuhu does - which I really admire - is being able to simplify the whole booking process, the car registration process,” said Clement Lim, executive director of Malaysian tyre and automotive services firm Lim Tayar.



“We have no good answer right now. We just try to learn what they are doing and try to adapt on a daily basis.”



The speed and scale at which foreign operators are entering different sectors have become a concern for Malaysia's small- and medium-size enterprises.



“It all started off with maybe the hotpots that seemed harmless at one point, but now they are everywhere in every sector,” said William Ng, president of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia.



“We are not against legitimate foreign operators in Malaysia. What we really want is (for them) to adhere to the local rules and include some of our local players into the supply chain and ecosystem.”



Ng said stricter minimum requirements for local hiring and the use of locally sourced components could help ensure Malaysian companies benefit from foreign investment.



But industry players also acknowledge that Malaysian businesses must learn from their new competitors and adapt to remain competitive in the long run.