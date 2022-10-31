Chinese cities clamp down on COVID-19 as cases rise before winter season

BEIJING: Officials in Chinese cities and provinces across the country are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears, quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people.

Cases in mainland China hit 2,898 on Sunday (Oct 30), topping 2,000 for a second straight day and pressuring the country's controversial zero-COVID policy, which has hamstrung the economy and exasperated its citizens.

In Guangdong province, manufacturing centre Guangzhou has seen a spate of cases over the past week that has closed down 11 districts. Haizhou's 1.8 million residents, or about 10 per cent of Guangzhou’s population, has been the worst-hit.

Total cases in Guangzhou rose to 1,110 from Oct 24 to 30 from 402 in the previous seven-day period. The threat of a major lockdown would rattle the city and harken back to the nightmarish two-month lockdown Shanghai experienced a few months ago.

On Monday, Shanghai Disney Resort said it closed the entire resort from Oct 31 due to COVID prevention measures in the city.

Over the past week, authorities raced to get a handle on rising cases in Datong, Xining, Nanjing, Xian, Zhengzhou and Wuhan forcing temporary lockdown measures of some neighbourhoods.