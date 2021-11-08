Chinese city orders COVID-19 tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre

BEIJING: China's southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday (Nov 8) required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID-19 tests, in the country's second mass screening for the coronavirus at a large venue in days.

Those who were tested for COVID-19 were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice.

It was unclear how many visitors were at the New Century Global Center, which houses numerous shops, offices, a massive water park, and a university. At 1.7 million square metres, the building is the world's largest, spanning a floor area the equivalent of four Vatican Cities.