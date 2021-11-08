Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Chinese city orders COVID-19 tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chinese city orders COVID-19 tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre

Chinese city orders COVID-19 tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre

People line up at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site near a residential compound under lockdown following local cases of the COVID-19 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China on Nov 3, 2021. (Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)

08 Nov 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday (Nov 8) required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID-19 tests, in the country's second mass screening for the coronavirus at a large venue in days.

Those who were tested for COVID-19 were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice.

It was unclear how many visitors were at the New Century Global Center, which houses numerous shops, offices, a massive water park, and a university. At 1.7 million square metres, the building is the world's largest, spanning a floor area the equivalent of four Vatican Cities.

Related:

Early in November, Shanghai Disneyland was shut for two days and more than 30,000 visitors tested, after a visitor to the theme park was found to be carrying the virus.

China has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19, determined that the cost of limiting local cases as they are found outweighs the inconvenience and disruptions caused by efforts to trace, isolate and treat the infected.

Chengdu, a city of more than 20 million people, has found a few local cases of COVID-19 in recent days.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us