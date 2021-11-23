Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite

Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite
FILE PHOTO: A meteorite creates a streak of light across the night sky over the North Yorkshire moors at Lealholm, near Whitby, northern England, April 26, 2015 REUTERS/Steven Watt
Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite
FILE PHOTO: A meteor streaks over the North Star in the northern skies during the Perseid meteor shower early on Monday morning north of Castaic Lake, California August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
23 Nov 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/HONG KONG: Almost half a tonne of meteorites declared as pyrite ore on import have been seized by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen, China's customs agency said on Monday.

Officers inspected the material and determined it was inconsistent with the characteristics of pyrite, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement, adding that the company involved was unable to provide relevant certification.

Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is an iron sulphide mineral used in the paper and jewellery industries.

A professional appraisal revealed the 470kg shipment consisted of 90 per cent iron and 8.9 per cent nickel but lacked the sulphur content that pyrite has, said the statement, which was accompanied by a video of customs officers inspecting a number of brownish rocks.

The appraisal also found the rocks' composition was very similar to that of meteorites, and the owner of the shipment subsequently confirmed that is exactly what they were, customs said，adding that the case was under further processing.

It was not immediately clear how the owner had come into possession of the meteorities.

China is stepping up its space exploration programme and last year brought back rocks from the moon in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us