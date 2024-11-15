Chinese defence firms to attend Vietnam arms fair as ties deepen

HANOI: Chinese defence firms will participate in an arms fair in Vietnam next month, a Vietnamese defence official said on Friday (Nov 15), a possible sign of deepening military ties between the two neighbours.

Vietnam will hold an international defence exposition in Hanoi from Dec 19 to Dec 22, two years after it organised its first-ever military fair. The Southeast Asian nation seeks to boost domestic production as well as diversify their sources of military hardware, which have been heavily drawn from Russia for decades.

Chinese firms will be among the roughly 140 companies exhibiting equipment at the expo, defence ministry official Le Ngoc Than told a press conference. It is unclear which and how many Chinese companies will be in attendance.

No Chinese gear was on display at the 2022 exposition.

"China's participation in the Vietnamese military expo is an important sign of new security cooperation between the two countries," said Nguyen The Phuong, an expert on Vietnam security at the University of New South Wales, Australia.

The two Communist neighbours have repeatedly said in recent months that they want to boost security and defence industry ties, and signed preliminary agreements on the matter.

The Vietnamese and Chinese militaries also regularly exchange high-level visits and their respective coast guards have held joint patrols in the Gulf of Tonkin.