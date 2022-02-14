Logo
Chinese embassy in Ukraine operating normally, says foreign ministry
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

14 Feb 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 08:35PM)
BEIJING: China's embassy in Ukraine is operating as normal, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday (Feb 14) at a daily news briefing.

Washington and its European allies have been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and urging citizens to depart immediately or avoid travel to Ukraine due to mounting fears of an invasion by Russia.

Moscow has denied that it plans to invade and has accused the West of hysteria.

Wang said that the Chinese embassy in Ukraine will provide consular protection for its citizens and has issued a notice asking citizens to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

Washington said on Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. It also reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Source: Reuters/gs

