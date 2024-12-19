Chinese, Indian officials in talks to ease dispute over Himalayan border area

Ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been severely strained since June 2020 after hand-to-hand combat in Galwan Valley led to the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.



The encounter was the deadliest since a brief war between India and China in 1962, also triggered by a dispute at their nearly 3,500km border, known as the Line of Actual Control.



The two sides "emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground," a statement from India's foreign ministry said.



"Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management."