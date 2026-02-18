Chinese calligraphy sees renewed interest in Malaysia, especially among seniors

KUALA LUMPUR: What began as curiosity became a renewed embrace of his cultural roots for Malaysian contemporary artist Long Thein Shih.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the 80-year-old, who practises at community and cultural hub REXKL, has turned to traditional Chinese brush painting to capture the spirit of the fiery horse – this year’s zodiac animal.

“Every Chinese New Year, the whole place is full of Chinese people doing Chinese calligraphy. I thought I would try it just for fun,” said Long.

“I am Chinese; I studied in Chinese; I grew up in a Chinese environment. This is a way to come back to my roots – we get to reconnect.”

Long is not alone in this rediscovery.

Chinese calligraphy and traditional brush painting are enjoying a revival in Malaysia, particularly among older adults seeking mindfulness and a way to refine their artistic skills.