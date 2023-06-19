Chinese premier Li Qiang in Germany as Western mistrust mounts

BERLIN: China's Premier Li Qiang will meet German leaders during a trip to Berlin on Monday (Jun 19), at a time when Beijing's policies on Russia, trade and human rights are receiving an increasingly hostile reception in the West.

Li - who is making his first trip abroad since being appointed premier in March - will begin his two-nation tour with so-called "government consultations" involving talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet, before heading on to France for a financing summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

China cited the "importance" placed on ties with Germany and outlined its "hopes to deepen and expand its relations" with the EU heavyweight.

But Germany's first national security strategy, published days ago, could set the tone at the talks.

The blueprint stridently accused China of acting against German interests, putting international security "under increasing pressure" and disregarding human rights.

At the same time, it underlined the necessity of getting Beijing's cooperation on global issues like fighting climate change.

Berlin is expecting "a good and productive exchange with a partner", said government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner.

But "how the partner should be classified is something that you have heard during the presentation of the national security strategy", he added.

Scholz himself had said the message sent by the document is that "China's integration into world trade and world economic relations should not be impaired.

"But at the same time the security issues that arise for us must be taken into account."

Beijing has bristled at being described as a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in the text.

"Viewing others as competitors, rivals or even adversaries and turning normal cooperation into security or political issues will only push our world towards a vortex of division and confrontation," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.