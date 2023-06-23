Logo
Chinese premier urges China and Europe to 'rise above differences' at Paris summit
Chinese premier urges China and Europe to 'rise above differences' at Paris summit

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) speaks while Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit on Jun 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: Lewis Joly/Pool via Reuters)

23 Jun 2023 06:28PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 06:37PM)
SHANGHAI: Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged China and Europe to "rise above differences" and find "creative solutions" at a summit in Paris on Friday (Jun 23), in order to overcome global problems such as climate change and poverty alleviation.

"China will unequivocally reject trade protectionism and all forms of decoupling and severing of supply chains," Li said on the final day of the two-day summit, adding that China would continue to take practical steps to support its fellow developing countries.

Easing the debt burden on some of the world's most vulnerable countries while finding ways to free up billions of dollars in new funds for climate finance were key objectives of the summit.

"China is ready to be engaged in debt relief efforts in an effective, realistic and comprehensive manner in keeping with the principle of fair burden sharing," Li said.

During the summit, Zambia struck a deal to restructure US$6.3 billion in debt owed to other governments, including China, its largest official creditor.

Source: Reuters/rj

Related Topics

China France Li Qiang Europe

