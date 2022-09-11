Logo
Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne
Britain's King Charles waves as he leaves Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

11 Sep 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 07:41PM)
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday (Sep 11).

Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations' people, and strengthen communication on global issues.

Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been one of China's firmest critics.

Xi also noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Xinhua report.

Source: Reuters/ac

