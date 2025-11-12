Alleged Chinese scam kingpin extradited from Thailand to China: Police

BANGKOK: An alleged Chinese racketeer linked to a hugely lucrative scam hub in Myanmar was extradited from Thailand to China on Wednesday (Nov 12), a police official in Bangkok told AFP.

She Zhijiang had been in Thai custody since 2022 after spending more than a decade on the run from Chinese authorities, accused of ties to the Myanmar gambling and fraud hub Shwe Kokko.

A Thai appeals court upheld China's extradition request this week for the 43-year-old, who also holds Cambodian nationality, after lengthy legal wrangling.

He was flown out of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport around 4.30pm (5.30pm, Singapore time), the police official said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The businessman was escorted from the airport's police station with his hands braced behind his back by armed and masked Thai police, an uncommon practice for local officers.

An Interpol red notice published in May 2021 and obtained by AFP said She faced criminal charges in China related to running online gambling and fraud operations.

She and his company Yatai have already been hit with sanctions by Britain and the United States.

Washington says he transformed a village on the Myanmar-Thai border into Shwe Kokko - "a resort city custom-built for gambling, drug trafficking, prostitution and scams targeting people around the world".