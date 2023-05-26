Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields

HANOI: A Chinese research ship and five escort vessels were in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Friday (May 26) close to gas blocks operated by Russian firms in the South China Sea, one day after Hanoi urged the ships to leave.

Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began operating in Vietnam's EEZ on May 7, representing the most significant incursion since 2019, according to Ray Powell, who leads Stanford University's Project Myoushu on the South China Sea.

He said China's conduit and Vietnam's reaction were a "worrying escalation".

The 2019 standoff lasted over three months and largely targeted a block then operated by Russian state oil firm Rosneft. Less than two years after that, Rosneft sold its assets in the South China Sea to Russia's state-owned firm Zarubezhneft, which operates some of the gas fields where the current dispute is underway.

In the last weeks since May 7, the Chinese research ship, at times flanked by a dozen vessels, has been moving largely across gas block 04-03, operated by Vietsovpetr, a joint venture between Zarubezhneft and PetroVietnam, according to vessel-tracking data shared with Reuters by South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent non-profit.