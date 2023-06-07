Millions of Chinese students sit for gruelling college entrance exams

BEIJING: Millions of Chinese students sit for notoriously tough college entrance exams on Wednesday (Jun 7), the first since the country lifted zero-COVID rules that forced classes online for months on end.

China's education ministry says a record nearly 13 million students are registered to take the exams - known as "gaokao" - this year.

"I've been waking up at 4 am every day, except on Sundays, to study for the past four years," Jesse Rao, a 17-year-old high school senior in Shenzhen, told AFP.

"I've done everything I can, but I still feel a bit nervous."

In Beijing, nervous parents gathered around exam halls as their children knuckled down, many wearing red for good luck.

Zhang Jing, a mother in her forties, compared herself to Bai Suzhen, a character in Chinese folklore who is locked in a tower until her son passes an important test.

"My son is quite relaxed, I think I am more nervous than him," Jing, sporting a red qipao, a traditional Chinese dress, told AFP.

"I have been accompanying my son and instructing his study from the first grade of elementary school to the first year of high school," she explained.

"After the exam, I'll be completely relaxed."