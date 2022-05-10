Logo
Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, May 10, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

10 May 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 12:18PM)
BEIJING: An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Tuesday (May 10) in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year.

A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1.56am Beijing time from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province.

Tianzhou-4 docked with Tianhe, the core module of the space station, at 8.54am Beijing time, China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The cargo spacecraft transported propellants, application experiments samples, some payloads and supplies for three astronauts, the agency said.

Three astronauts will travel to Tianhe in June on the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and live and work onboard the module for six months.

China aims to complete the construction of its first space station this year, being a key rival of the world's only station - NASA's International Space Station.

Source: Reuters

