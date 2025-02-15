Logo
Asia

Chinese victims among 4 killed in Laos explosion
Asia

Chinese victims among 4 killed in Laos explosion

The "blast" happened on Friday at a Chinese store in Oudomxay province, according to the Chinese consulate in Luang Prabang.

Chinese victims among 4 killed in Laos explosion

The Chinese consulate has said that China's ambassador to Laos is deploying "all-out efforts" to help treat the injured and assist victims' families. (Photo: Facebook/Embassy of China in Laos)

15 Feb 2025 12:02PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2025 12:18PM)
BANGKOK: An explosion at a shop in northern Laos killed four people including Chinese nationals, Beijing's consulate general in the country reported.

The "blast" happened on Friday (Feb 14) at a Chinese store in Oudomxay province, the Chinese consulate in Luang Prabang said in a statement.

The cause was under investigation, the consulate and local media reported.

Three people were also injured in the "fire incident and explosion" at the shop in Nasao village, according to Laos National Radio.

It meanwhile caused "significant damage" to surrounding houses, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The consulate said that China's ambassador to Laos, Fang Hong, was deploying "all-out efforts" to help treat the injured and assist victims' families in the aftermath.

Source: AFP/ao

