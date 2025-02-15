Chinese victims among 4 killed in Laos explosion

BANGKOK: An explosion at a shop in northern Laos killed four people including Chinese nationals, Beijing's consulate general in the country reported.

The "blast" happened on Friday (Feb 14) at a Chinese store in Oudomxay province, the Chinese consulate in Luang Prabang said in a statement.

The cause was under investigation, the consulate and local media reported.

Three people were also injured in the "fire incident and explosion" at the shop in Nasao village, according to Laos National Radio.

It meanwhile caused "significant damage" to surrounding houses, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The consulate said that China's ambassador to Laos, Fang Hong, was deploying "all-out efforts" to help treat the injured and assist victims' families in the aftermath.