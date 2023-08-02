Chinese youth to have smartphone, internet use curbed

BEIJING: Chinese children and teens will be cut off from accessing the internet at night and have their smartphone use curbed under new rules unveiled on Wednesday (Aug 2) aimed at fighting internet addiction.

Under the restrictions, set to come into force on Sep 2 following a public consultation, anyone under the age of 18 will be cut off from accessing the internet with a mobile device between 10pm and 6am.

A tiered system for managing smartphone usage time will also be imposed, spanning a maximum of 40 minutes a day for those under the age of eight to two hours for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The new rules - proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) - are some of the most stringent in the world.

Parents will be able to bypass them if they wish, however.