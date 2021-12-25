Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

YOGYAKARTA: A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the COVID-19 pandemic shutters most public performances.

The country has been hard-hit by COVID-19, with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows.

Founder Indra Suroinggeno said that it was important to put on the performances - featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets - because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas Day.

"Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.