Asia

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
The group gave a show to a small group of children ahead of Christmas. (Photo: AFP/Agung Supriyanto)

25 Dec 2021 03:24PM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 03:24PM)
YOGYAKARTA: A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the COVID-19 pandemic shutters most public performances.

The country has been hard-hit by COVID-19, with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows.

Founder Indra Suroinggeno said that it was important to put on the performances - featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets - because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas Day.

"Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.

Founder Indra Suroinggeno said that it was important to put on the performances because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas Day. (Photo: AFP/Agung Supriyanto)
The shows introduce children to the story of the crucifixion, as well as the tales of the prophets. (Photo: AFP/Agung Supriyanto)

His group gave a show to a small group of children ahead of Christmas, introducing them to the story of the crucifixion, as well as the tales of the prophets.

"We interpret the characters for the puppet show from the Bible and other sources," Suroinggeno told AFP on Friday (Dec 24).

The initiative also showcases religious tolerance in the country as Javanese shadow puppetry is traditionally linked to Hindu traditions.

Source: AFP/kg

