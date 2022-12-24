‘Still going strong’: Colourful decorations turn Melaka Portuguese settlement into Christmas wonderland

MELAKA: It is two weeks before Christmas and Simon Rodrigues was busy hanging up lights at his parents' home at the Portuguese Settlement in Melaka.

Alongside him are several of his nephews and nieces who are helping him put up the colourful decorations and ornaments which were still in boxes on the floor.

This year, he will be going with a blue and white theme.

“We do this every year without fail because without the lights, you don’t feel the atmosphere of Christmas and the festive season. It has become a culture for us,” Mr Rodrigues told CNA, while hammering a nail above a window where the words “Merry Christmas” were displayed.