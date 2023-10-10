Schumer notes 'serious engagement' with China's Xi during Beijing visit

BEIJING: United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday (Oct 10) that there had been "serious engagement" during a meeting between a visiting bipartisan US congressional delegation and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visit aims to advance US economic and national security interests ahead of a potential summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden next month.

The United States and China are at odds over issues from Taiwan to trade, fentanyl and human rights. Biden has taken steps to restrict China's access to sensitive US technology while at the same time seeking to keep communication channels open.

"There was serious engagement with President Xi and others," Schumer said during a briefing at the Beijing residence of US Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

"We need to get results," Schumer said, adding that "there seems to be a difference" in China's current posture compared to previous engagement with US officials.