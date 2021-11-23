Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

SEOUL: Former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday (Nov 23) at the age of 90, the Yonhap news agency said.

Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and died at his Seoul home, Yonhap said.

A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime for which he was later convicted and received a commuted death sentence.

An aloof, ramrod-straight Chun during his mid-1990s trial defended the coup as necessary to save the nation from a political crisis and denied sending troops into Gwangju.

"I am sure that I would take the same action, if the same situation arose," Chun told the court.