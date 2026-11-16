Climate change threatens livelihoods of India's traditional artisans

MUMBAI: Pottery has provided a livelihood for families in Mumbai's Dharavi neighbourhood for generations.

But increasingly erratic weather is making their work more difficult, threatening both production and incomes.

Mumbai has seen a rise in extremely heavy rainfall events, with scientists warning that global warming could make such downpours even more intense.

The city exceeded its average seasonal rainfall quota between June and September this year, with the Santacruz weather station recording 2,442.6mm during the monsoon period.

"Our work comes to a complete halt during heavy rains," said Devji Jetha Chitroda, secretary of the Dharavi Potters Association.

"It's a loss for us during these three or four months."