CNA Explains: What's behind rising fish prices in Malaysia?

KUALA LUMPUR: Fish prices in Malaysia are going up amid supply problems caused by unfavourable weather and labour shortage.

Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal told CNA that there has been a decrease of about 15 per cent in fish landings in recent months.

The statutory body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries has previously recorded fish landings of about 4,000 metric tonnes a day.

However, in the past seven days, fish landings were only measured at 3,250 metric tonnes, the chairman said. Lower supply has thus resulted in higher market prices, he added.

Fish is a major protein component in Malaysians’ diets. Malaysia has been ranked as one of the highest consumers of fish, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), at 59kg consumed per capita in 2016.

The Fisheries Department has urged people against panic buying.

“Do not panic buy as we have enough supplies from fish breeding and catching activities,” the department’s director-general Mohd Sufian Sulaiman was quoted as saying by Bernama on Mar 28.