CNA Explains: Najib is now in jail after his failed appeal bid. How will this affect UMNO?

KUALA LUMPUR: In the aftermath of the Federal Court ruling that upheld the 12-year-jail sentence and RM210 million (US$46.8 million) fine for former prime minister Najib Razak, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has come out to show solidarity with its former president.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 24), party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the party was disappointed that Najib was supposedly not given the avenue to defend himself.

The bench had denied a request to allow new evidence to be introduced during the final appeal hearing. It also rejected a request by his new legal team to prepare the defence against his charges, claimed Ahmad Zahid.

“For UMNO, the Federal Court decision does not erase the service of Najib Razak as the prime minister who brought Malaysia to success and put Malaysia on the stage before it was overshadowed by the failure of two governments after the 14th general elections,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He told all UMNO members to remain calm and be determined to fix all irregularities in a system that was meant to deliver justice.

The charges against Najib, who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018, involved the transfer of RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) into his personal bank accounts in 2014 and 2015.

He was found guilty on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power by the High Court in July 2020, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million.

Both the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court dismissed Najib’s appeals.

Separately, Najib still has at least four other pending court cases.

Here are the possible implications for UMNO: