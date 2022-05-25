CNA Explains: Why is the ringgit so weak and what does it mean for Malaysia’s economy?

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit has been on a downward trend against the US dollar and Singapore dollar lately.

The ringgit’s performance against the greenback had declined 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, which Malaysia’s central bank Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stated was broadly in line with the movement of other regional currencies.

The ringgit had further weakened against the US dollar since March, from trading below RM4.20 to hitting RM4.36 in early May.

On May 19, the ringgit slumped past RM4.40 against a strengthening dollar, as the market anticipated rate hikes in the United States to combat inflation.

The ringgit also depreciated to a record low against the Singdollar on May 24, touching RM3.2068, according to data from the Wall Street Journal.

CNA spoke to analysts on the reasons behind the ringgit’s depreciation, what it means for the Malaysian economy and factors affecting its value.