CNA Explains: What’s next after the Singapore-Indonesia Flight Information Region Agreement has been ratified?

SINGAPORE: Global airspace is divided into different Flight Information Regions (FIR), and these demarcations do not necessarily follow territorial boundaries.

The Singapore FIR, which has been managed by authorities here since 1946 as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), currently covers some areas over the Riau Islands which include Batam and Bintan, as well as the Natuna Islands.

The FIR is managed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport.

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau. Singapore has consistently pointed out that the FIR is not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

In January last year, leaders from both countries signed a number of agreements – including on the FIR issue – at the 5th Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan.

Under the FIR Agreement, Singapore and Indonesia agreed to realign the boundary between the Jakarta FIR and the Singapore FIR. The agreement will see Indonesia delegate the provision of air navigation services for parts of its realigned FIR to Singapore for 25 years and can be extended by mutual consent.

Last week, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Indonesia’s ratification of the FIR Agreement – as well as a defence pact and an extradition treaty – was a sign of the strength and maturity of the bilateral relationship as well as a major step in resolving “longstanding bilateral matters”.

The ratification of all three agreements by the Indonesian government, MFA said, allows for Indonesia and Singapore to then seek approval from ICAO for the arrangements under the FIR Agreement so that all three pacts can come into force together on a mutually agreed date. ICAO is the United Nations’ aviation agency.

CNA looks back at Indonesia’s attempt to realign the FIR as well as the next steps.

LONG ROAD TO REALIGN SINGAPORE-JAKARTA FIR

According to the Jakarta Globe, Indonesia has repeatedly attempted to realign the FIR since the 1990s without success due to a lack of technological support and manpower.

The issue of FIR realignment has also often been conflated with that of territorial sovereignty, especially among the Indonesian defence establishment.

Former Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff Chappy Hakim told local media in February last year that the issue involves Indonesia’s “dignity as a nation”.

According to the online news report by broadcaster Liputan 6, Mr Chappy questioned why part of the Indonesian airspace was controlled by another country.

This is even though Jakarta’s own FIR extends into Christmas Island, which is part of Australian airspace. The Ujung Pandang FIR - which is managed by Makassar Air Traffic Service Centre - also extends into Timor-Leste.

Prior to that, South China Morning Post reported that Mr Chappy – at the launch of his book on Indonesia’s FIR in the Riau islands in August 2019 – said that Singapore’s control of the airspace there meant that his country’s armed forces are not able to conduct exercises freely in their sovereign territory.