SINGAPORE: After decades of efforts to establish rules for managing disputes in the South China Sea, ASEAN and China have yet to conclude negotiations on a code of conduct for the heavily contested waterway.

On Sunday (Nov 15), the first day of the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Manila, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said about 80 per cent of the negotiating text had been provisionally agreed, but acknowledged that there was “no conclusion yet”.

Differing positions among ASEAN member states and China, as well as the time needed for negotiations, had prevented the agreement from being finalised this year, she said.

Experts CNA spoke to pointed to major sticking points, including the code’s geographical scope and whether it would be legally binding, that have proved difficult to overcome.

“There must be trust between the Southeast Asian claimants and China,” said Dr Ian Storey, principal fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. “In the case of the Philippines and China, the trust deficit has widened over the past few years.”

The Philippines had made concluding the negotiations a priority of its ASEAN chairmanship. The task will now pass to Singapore when it takes over the bloc’s rotating chairmanship in 2027.

CNA looks at why an agreement has proved so difficult to reach, what remains unresolved and whether a completed code would actually change behaviour in the South China Sea.

WHAT IS THE CODE OF CONDUCT?

The Code of Conduct is intended to establish rules to manage tensions in the disputed South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive maritime claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian nations.

Efforts to draw up such a code date back to the 1995 ASEAN meetings that sought to manage overlapping maritime disputes in the South China Sea, said Gregory Poling from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“It was not going to divide up the islands, but to set rules of the road that everybody could agree to,” said Poling, director and senior fellow of the Southeast Asia Programme and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at CSIS.

However, negotiations hit a wall after ASEAN internally agreed on a draft in 1998, which it presented to China, he added.

“It was why they had to settle for the non-binding Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). And ASEAN’s position was always that it should immediately lead to negotiations on the Code of Conduct, and the DOC was supposed to be an interim measure.”