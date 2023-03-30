Coastal villages in limbo, millions in income lost a month after oil tanker’s sinking in Philippine waters

The oil tanker Princess Empress, was carrying some 800,000 litres of industrial fuel when it suffered engine trouble on Feb 28 near the eastern Mindoro town of Naujan.

The shores of nearby fishing town Pola remain the worst hit.

Six fish sanctuaries and a marine reserve fall within Pola’s community-guarded coastal waters, protected by law due to their contribution to marine biodiversity.

The rest of Mindoro island, including dive destination Puerto Galera in the island’s north-west, also suffered losses due to implications from the spill.

A COMMUNITY EFFORT

Guarding the waters off Pola from commercial fishing and other hazardous activities has always been a community effort, led by a task force called Bantay Dagat or Sea Patrol.

A yearly ban from November to January on net fishing by engine-powered boats, locally called bakulong, had been in place to help the breeding and repopulation of marine species.

Pola-based fisherman Geronimo Jordan had been counting down to the lifting of the ban, until the sinking of the oil tanker brought another fishing ban that could last even longer.