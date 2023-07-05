Chinese-American singer Coco Lee dies aged 48

SINGAPORE: Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee died on Wednesday (Jul 5) after attempting suicide over the weekend, according to her family.

In an Instagram post, Ms Lee's sisters Nancy and Carol Lee said the 48-year-old had been suffering from depression for the last few years and attempted suicide on Sunday.

"Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023," they wrote.

Coco Lee started her career in Hong Kong in the 1990s before she recorded her first English-language album and broke into the US charts.

Her sisters described how she "won countless international acclaim with top selling songs".

"CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese," they added.

"We are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister."

Ms Nancy Lee and Ms Carol Lee also expressed gratitude to the medical staff and asked for privacy for their family.

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

In her last Instagram post on Dec 31 last year, Ms Coco Lee described life as "unbearable at times".

She posted pictures of her new tattoos of the words "love" and "faith" - words she said she "desperately needed to get (through) this incredibly difficult year".

Her post included pictures of her wearing a drainage bag and weighing 42.3kg.

Popular Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai paid tribute to her on Facebook on Wednesday night, writing in Mandarin: "Always remembering you with the brightest smile."

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.