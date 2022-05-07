Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo on Apr 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

07 May 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Streets in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo were calm on Saturday (May 7) after the president declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government protests.

Details of the latest emergency regulations were not yet made public, but previous emergency laws have given greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charge and break up protests.

"The President has taken this decision due to the public emergency situation in Sri Lanka and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," a statement released by his office said.

There were no initial reports of late-night disturbances following the emergency declaration shortly before midnight, while traffic proceeded as normal in Galle Face, a central area of Colombo that has been a major site of protests and marches.

On Friday, police fired tear gas at dozens of demonstrators outside parliament, in the latest in more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests amid shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and government tax cuts, Sri Lanka has been left with as little as US$50 million in useable foreign reserves, the finance minister said this week.

The country has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

The IMF will meet with Sri Lankan officials in a virtual meeting beginning on Monday, a statement from Masahiro Nozaki, the IMF's mission chief for Sri Lanka, said on Saturday said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us