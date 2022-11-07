Companies grapple with new normal of hybrid work arrangements

But the economic slump in the second half of this year has pushed companies towards the familiarity of the past, especially with offices gradually reopening.

“As companies see kind of worse results going into the second half of this year, they look back on what had been successful in the past. And obviously one of the things that's changed over the last few years is being in the office or not,” said Mr Henderson.

He added that companies are taking reference from “a time when they did see a lot of success”, and hence default to that.

“You can't easily put a number on people's productivity,” said Mr Henderson.

He pointed to one way of managing workers over the decades - simply by seeing if they are present in the office.

“If people are at their desks, if they stay late, then they're productive. It's not a great way of measuring productivity, but it's a tool that a lot of people fall back on. So I think a lot of this wanting people to be back in the office is paranoia,” he said.