Concern as India orders phone manufacturers to preload government app

NEW DELHI: India has ordered smartphone makers to pre-install a government-run cybersecurity app that cannot be removed, a move that has raised concerns about users' privacy.

The country has a massive 1.16 billion mobile phone users, according to government data from 2024, and authorities say the app will better protect them from fraud.

Late on Monday (Dec 1), New Delhi gave manufacturers 90 days to comply with new rules saying the app "Sanchar Saathi" - meaning communication partner in Hindi - must be "pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India".

It had confidentially ordered companies, including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, to preload their phones with the app.

The order, detailed in a press release, also asked phone makers to ensure the app was "readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted".

The government said the app was designed to allow users to block and track lost or stolen phones.

It also lets them identify and disconnect fake mobile subscriptions made in their name, among other functions.

Government figures show the app has already helped trace more than 2.6 million phones.

India's telecom ministry confirmed the move later, describing it as a security measure to combat "serious endangerment" of cybersecurity. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political opponents and privacy advocates criticised the move, saying it is a way for the government to gain access to India's 730 million smartphones.

Apple does not plan to comply with the mandate to preload its smartphones with the app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Apple does not plan to comply with the directive and will tell the government it does not follow such mandates anywhere in the world as they raise a host of privacy and security issues for the company's iOS ecosystem, said two of the industry sources who are familiar with Apple's concerns. They declined to be named publicly as the company's strategy is private.

"It's not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barreled gun," said the first source.

Apple and the telecom ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

"BIG BROTHER CANNOT WATCH US"

The app order comes as Apple is locked in a court fight with an Indian watchdog over the nation's antitrust penalty law. Apple has said it risks facing a fine of up to US$38 billion in a case.

The second source said Apple does not plan to go to court or take a public stand, but it will tell the government it cannot follow the order because of security vulnerabilities.

Apple "can't do this. Period", the person said.

Other brands, including Samsung, are reviewing the order, said a fourth industry source who is familiar with the matter. Samsung did not respond to Reuters queries.

Sources have said the government moved forward with the order without industry consultation.

While Apple tightly controls its App Store and proprietary iOS software - which are crucial to its US$100-billion-per-year services business - Google's Android is open-sourced, allowing manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi greater leeway to modify their software.

India's main opposition Congress Party has called for a rollback of the mandate. On X, KC Venugopal, a top Congress leader, said, "Big Brother cannot watch us".

The government's press release said the app can help tackle incidents of duplicated or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

"India has a big second-hand mobile device market," the telecom ministry said in a statement late on Monday. "Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being resold."

In August, Russia issued a similar directive ordering manufacturers to include a new messaging platform called Max on all new phones and tablets, but rights advocates warned the app could be used as a powerful surveillance tool.