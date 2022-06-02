Malaysia has to look at 'entire context' of pandemic recovery before calling election: Khairy

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday (Jun 2) that Malaysia has to look at the “entire context” of its COVID-19 pandemic recovery before the 15th General Election (GE15) can be called.

Mr Khairy was responding to questions from reporters during his four-day visit to Singapore, during which he was asked if Malaysia was prepared, in terms of public health, to hold a General Election.

He noted that Malaysia has held three state elections recently - Johor, Sarawak and Melaka - and that there was “no corresponding increase in the number of COVID-19 cases” due to the polls.

However, he warned that Malaysia should also consider factors such as the economy and people’s livelihoods when deciding on whether to hold a GE.

“What I'm trying to say is that as far as public health is concerned, we can prepare for an election. But at the same time, I don't think one can just look at public health alone. We have to look at the entire context of recovery in Malaysia.

“Malaysia is just recovering, not just (in terms of) public health, but also the economy and people's livelihoods. So although we are faced with an inflationary environment right now, what we would like to do is to make sure that there is wind in the sails of the recovery first, before we think the timing would be right for a general election,” added Mr Khairy.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday that he would not delay elections, and that parliament would not be dissolved until the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition was ready.

Mr Ismail Sabri, who is United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice-president said that discussions would be held with the BN leadership in determining the date for GE15.

"When we are ready, I will not even delay for a second to dissolve parliament, as agreed by the UMNO General Assembly. I will discuss with the top five in UMNO and the party's Supreme Council,” he said during a speech at Barisan Nasional’s convention held in conjunction with the coalition's 48th anniversary.