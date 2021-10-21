Controversy over AUKUS pact 'overhyped', says UK armed forces minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday (Oct 21) said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain.

The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia acquiring technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines and is widely seen as a response to Chinese militarisation in the region, particularly in the strategically important South China Sea.

The plan has divided Southeast Asian countries, with Indonesia and Malaysia warning that it could lead to an arms race among rival superpowers. The Philippines, a US defence ally, has backed the pact.

China has said the AUKUS plan risks severely damaging regional peace and stability. The alliance has also sparked a row with France, after Australia backed out of a submarine deal with Paris in favour of AUKUS.