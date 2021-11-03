China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

BEIJING: China hit back Wednesday (Nov 3) against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow.

Xi - who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change - has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26.

Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit.

"Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.

"What we need in order to deal with climate change is concrete action rather than empty words," he added. "China's actions in response to climate change are real."

He also made a jibe at Washington by adding that the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had harmed global climate governance and the implementation of the accord.

Biden has apologised for Trump's decision.