From mines to COVID-19: Cambodia dogs train to sniff out virus

KAMPONG CHHNANG: Cambodian anti-landmine authorities are training dogs to sniff out COVID-19, hoping the sharp-nosed canines normally used to detect underground explosives can keep the virus on a tight leash.

Cambodia has won praise for a swift vaccine drive, with the health ministry saying more than 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose.

Now they are embarking on a new strategy to spot COVID-19 cases.