Cambodia PM Hun Sen cancels G20 meetings after testing positive for COVID-19

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday (Nov 15) cancelled meetings he was due to have at the G20 summit in Bali after testing positive for COVID-19.

This comes days after he hosted more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.

Asia's longest-ruling leader said in a Facebook post that he got a positive result on arrival in Indonesia, but was not experiencing any symptoms.

Hun Sen had mask-less encounters with leaders from eight Southeast Asian countries as well as the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which wrapped up Sunday.