Cambodia giving COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 6 to 11 before schools reopen

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia began vaccinating children aged between six and 11 on Friday (Sep 17) so that students can safely return to schools that have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated the campaign to vaccinate the children, speaking live on state television and his Facebook page as his grandchildren and young family members of other senior officials were shown being given their jabs.

“To protect children’s health and their lives is our duty because we want to make sure that once they go back to their schools, these children and their teachers are safe from COVID-19,” Hun Sen declared.

Cambodia has already been vaccinating older children, and Hun Sen said that he ordered health officials to study if children aged between three and five can also be vaccinated.